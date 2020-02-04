Наряжающаяся в ультрамини 62-летняя бабушка-блогер стала звездой Сети

View this post on Instagram

My most worn vintage garment isn’t a splendid suit, an iconic coat or a dream dress. It’s this plaid fringed Siesta style jacket because, unlike most of my wardrobe, this garment is perfectly suited to real life. Great with jeans and roomy enough to layer knits underneath in winter. I love this jolly jacket and wish I could remember where it came from so I could say a great big thank you. Cream western shirt with red piping from @loulousvintagefair in Brighton, jeans and belt by @freddiesofpinewood and red turban by @sarahsdoowopdos #vintage #truevintage #truevintageootd #vintagestyle #vintagefashion #everydayvintage #vintageeveryday #siestajacket #vintagewesternshirt #freddiesofpinewood #turbanista #advancedstyle #over60style #over60 #agelessstyle #ageinggracefully