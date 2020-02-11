44-летняя Милла Йовович рассказала о тяжелом заболевании новорожденной дочери
В начале февраля знаменитая голливудская актриса Милла Йовович стала мамой в третий раз. О счастливом событии в семье рассказала старшая дочь артистки. Однако, как выяснилось, врачи обнаружили тяжелое заболевание у новорожденной.
На своей странице в соцсети Instagram 44-летняя Йовович рассказала, что у ее малышки тяжелая форма желтухи. Кстати кинодива не скрывает лица девочки с первых же дней ее рождения, как зачастую делают многие другие.
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.??
«У Оушен тяжелый случай желтухи, с которым она не смогла справиться, поэтому мы всю неделю приезжали в госпиталь», - призналась актриса.
Знаменитость также сообщила, что ее беспокоят пятки младенца, которые все покрыты маленькими царапинами. Они появились после того, как у девочки врачи брали анализы крови.
From 2007 to 2020, it’s amazing to watch our little family grow. I’ve been looking through old pics of our two other births and thought it was interesting to see Paul and I then and now and also see our babies side by side on the day they were born. I learned a lot from my first delivery till now, mainly to touch up my make up right before hand so I look presentable for pictures!?The first baby pic is Ever, then Dash and Osian is the last pic. They all look so much alike. Osian is definitely the most substantial with that round, full moon face! #evergaboanderson #dashielanderson #osianlarkelliot
Многочисленные поклонники поддержали актрису и ее семью и пожелали маленькой Оушен скорейшего выздоровления.
Ранее Милла Йовович признавалась, что завести третьего ребенка ей удалось не сразу. Некоторое время назад актриса уже потеряла малыша, поэтому они с мужем не были полностью уверены, что очередная беременность пройдет успешно.
