Сын Дэвида Бекхема снялся в фотосессии с маникюром и макияжем
21-летний сын футболиста Дэвида Бекхэма и певицы Виктории Бекхэм – Бруклин – всерьез увлекается фотографией. При этом молодой человек сам не прочь стать героем фотосессии.
Так, недавно Бруклин Бекхэм принял участие в необычной фотосъемке для журнала Icon. На кадрах он демонстрировал не только модные костюмы от Balenciaga и Saint Laurent, но и маникюр, макияж и необычные аксессуары.
View this post on Instagram
Paris, pre-pandemic: Along a winding back street – just one block from Canal Saint Martin and three from the palatial archways of Gare de l’Est – a large blueish-grey door and white provincial shutters inconspicuously house one of the cooler photography studios this side of the Seine. Inside, @BrooklynBeckham is leading a creative briefing. The team are huddled around a series of sketches as 21-year-old Beckham and ICON’s creative director @danestojanovic peddle through the brain-bending task of shooting with mirrors, a concept Beckham pitched some weeks prior to the cover shoot. (And a decision that sent the production team scouring deep within the nooks of March? aux Puces de Saint-Ouen for a barber’s triptych mirror on a Monday.) Today as flights halt, borders close and the world navigates a new frontier of social distancing, ICON releases its 4th international print edition. Featuring a series of self-portraits by @brooklynbeckham, the practise of self-reflection appears more relevant now than ever. Order online now. Stay safe and #StayHome #TheNewFrontier #ICONMagazine Photography: @brooklynbeckham for @ico_n Creative Direction: Dan? Stojanovic @danestojanovic Styling: Luca Falcioni @luca_falcioni_ Styling Assistant: @mihaliliana Photography Assistant: Julien Dauvillier @julien_dvlr Producer: Federica Barletta @federicabarl Hair: Hos Hounkpatin @hoshounkpatin Grooming: Tobi Henney @tobimakeup Editorial Director: Jessica Bailey @jessicalbailey_ ICON General Manager: Marne Schwartz @marnelenoir
Так, на одном из снимков он появился с маникюром в нежно-голубых тонах и длинной сережкой-клипсой.
На другой фотографии сын футболиста предстал с ярко-розовым макияжем глаз и в белом костюме. Кадры с фотосъемки уже появились в Сети Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Man in the Mirror | A cover story for @ico_n with @brooklynbeckham wearing @dior by @mrkimjones Photography: @brooklynbeckham Creative Direction: Dan? Stojanovic @danestojanovic Styling: Luca Falcioni @luca_falcioni_ Styling Assistant: @mihaliliana Photography Assistant: Julien Dauvillier @julien_dvlr Producer: Federica Barletta @federicabarl Hair: Hos Hounkpatin @hoshounkpatin Grooming: Tobi Henney @tobimakeup Editorial Director: Jessica Bailey @jessicalbailey_ ICON General Manager: Marne Schwartz @marnelenoir
Напомним, что совсем недавно знаменитая мама Бруклина – Виктория Бекхэм – показала поклонникам, как она проводит время на карантине. Певица и модный дизайнер опубликовала домашний снимок, где она предстала без косметики на лице.
