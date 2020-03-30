30-03-2020 17:39 - Олег Газманов никого не подпускает к себе после контакта с больным коронавирусом Львом Лещенко30-03-2020 17:29 - Нижегородский губернатор распорядился организовать контроль за нижегородцами, которые возвращаются из-за рубежа30-03-2020 17:25 - Экспериментальный пептид может блокировать проникновение в клетки коронавируса COVID-1930-03-2020 17:09 - 44-летняя супруга премьера Канады вылечилась от коронавируса30-03-2020 17:07 - Все домой: ростовчан будут громко призывать к самоизоляции30-03-2020 17:03 - Профессор Шумилов назвал сроки спада пандемии коронавируса30-03-2020 16:44 - В связи с карантином от инфекции COVID-19 в поликлинике нижегородского онкодиспансера появились телемедицинские консультации30-03-2020 16:34 - Симптомы COVID-19. Боль в мышцах может говорить о заражении30-03-2020 16:12 - Роспотребнадзор сообщил, сколько человек заразились COVID-19 в РФ контактным путем30-03-2020 15:18 - Нижегородцы, испытавшие трудности с возвращением на родину из-за карантина, могут воспользоваться новым серсивом30-03-2020 15:11 - Корень в помощь: в стране из-за коронавируса резко подорожал имбирь30-03-2020 14:50 - В нижегородской области с 30 марта открыли горячую линию по дистанционному обучению, которое было введено в связи с коронавирусом30-03-2020 14:48 - Симптомы коронавируса. 5 знаков того, что у вас уже была инфекция COVID-1930-03-2020 14:43 - Только для своих: на Дону две фирмы взялись шить маски для работников30-03-2020 14:34 - Британцы начали красть куриц

Сын Дэвида Бекхема снялся в фотосессии с маникюром и макияжем

Бруклин Бекхэм

21-летний сын футболиста Дэвида Бекхэма и певицы Виктории Бекхэм – Бруклин – всерьез увлекается фотографией. При этом молодой человек сам не прочь стать героем фотосессии.

Так, недавно Бруклин Бекхэм принял участие в необычной фотосъемке для журнала Icon. На кадрах он демонстрировал не только модные костюмы от Balenciaga и Saint Laurent, но и маникюр, макияж и необычные аксессуары.

View this post on Instagram

Paris, pre-pandemic: Along a winding back street – just one block from Canal Saint Martin and three from the palatial archways of Gare de l’Est – a large blueish-grey door and white provincial shutters inconspicuously house one of the cooler photography studios this side of the Seine. Inside, @BrooklynBeckham is leading a creative briefing. The team are huddled around a series of sketches as 21-year-old Beckham and ICON’s creative director @danestojanovic peddle through the brain-bending task of shooting with mirrors, a concept Beckham pitched some weeks prior to the cover shoot. (And a decision that sent the production team scouring deep within the nooks of March? aux Puces de Saint-Ouen for a barber’s triptych mirror on a Monday.) Today as flights halt, borders close and the world navigates a new frontier of social distancing, ICON releases its 4th international print edition. Featuring a series of self-portraits by @brooklynbeckham, the practise of self-reflection appears more relevant now than ever. Order online now. Stay safe and #StayHome #TheNewFrontier #ICONMagazine Photography: @brooklynbeckham for @ico_n Creative Direction: Dan? Stojanovic @danestojanovic Styling: Luca Falcioni @luca_falcioni_ Styling Assistant: @mihaliliana Photography Assistant: Julien Dauvillier @julien_dvlr Producer: Federica Barletta @federicabarl Hair: Hos Hounkpatin @hoshounkpatin Grooming: Tobi Henney @tobimakeup Editorial Director: Jessica Bailey @jessicalbailey_ ICON General Manager: Marne Schwartz @marnelenoir

A post shared by Mihaela Popa (@mihaliliana) on



Так, на одном из снимков он появился с маникюром в нежно-голубых тонах и длинной сережкой-клипсой.

На другой фотографии сын футболиста предстал с ярко-розовым макияжем глаз и в белом костюме. Кадры с фотосъемки уже появились в Сети Instagram.



Напомним, что совсем недавно знаменитая мама Бруклина – Виктория Бекхэм – показала поклонникам, как она проводит время на карантине. Певица и модный дизайнер опубликовала домашний снимок, где она предстала без косметики на лице.
Теги : Дэвид Бекхэм, Виктория Бекхэм, дети звезд
Яндекс.Новости Читать в Дзен
Галкин поделился трогательным семейным фото с Пугачевой и детьми
Олег Газманов никого не подпускает к себе после контакта с больным коронавирусом Львом Лещенко
Нижегородский губернатор распорядился организовать контроль за нижегородцами, которые возвращаются из-за рубежа